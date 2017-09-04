14 Sexy Sam Hunt GIFs That Will Get You Hot and Bothered

Whether or not you're into country music, you'll definitely be into Sam Hunt by the time you glance through all these sexy GIFs. It's been a big year for the country singer, who tied the knot with his longtime love this past Spring. Meanwhile, Sam released new singles earlier in 2017, including the hit song "Body Like a Back Road," and he's currently traveling the country for his 15 in a 30 tour. As we await more new music from the handsome star, let's just appreciate some of his hottest GIFs ever, shall we?