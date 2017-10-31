Even Sarah Paulson Gets Scared Out of Her Mind During an AHS-Themed Haunted House

Sarah Paulson may play some creepy characters on American Horror Story, but even she can't handle jump scares. During the Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the actress joined the show's executive producer, Andy Lassner, for the Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights American Horror Story maze (try saying that three times fast). Not only did Andy completely misguide her about where to look for creepy figures, but at one point, Sarah got so spooked out that she actually lost her balance and fell to the ground. See all the craziness above!