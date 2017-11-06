The Old Diddy Can't Come to the Phone Right Now — Why? Because He's Now "Brother Love"

Sean Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy, revealed on Saturday — which also happened to be his 48th birthday — that he has once again decided to change his name — this time to Brother Love, or "Love" for short. The rapper and music mogul shared the news on Twitter in a video to fans, saying, "I have some very serious, serious news. I've been praying on this . . . I know it's risky because it could come off as corny to some people . . . I decided to change my name again." He went on: "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

On Sunday night, Brother Love attended the Hollywood Film Awards, where he was honored with the Documentary Award for Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. Congrats to Didd — er, Love — on his big achievement and life-changing decision!