Look Back on Sharon Tate's Tragically Short Life, in Pictures

Sharon Tate's short life came to an end when she was brutally murdered by members of Charles Manson's infamous "family" in August 1969. The stunning 26-year-old Texas native was on the verge of making it big in Hollywood; she had starred in movies like Don't Make Waves and The Wrecking Crew and was possibly best known for her role as aspiring actress Jennifer North in Valley of the Dolls. Sharon was married to disgraced film director Roman Polanski, and at the time of her death, she was eight and a half months pregnant with their son.

Along with Sharon, four other people — Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring, and Steven Parent — were killed by Manson followers Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian. They broke into Sharon and Roman's Benedict Canyon home and murdered them with both guns and knives. It was revealed earlier this month that Quentin Tarantino is in the early stages of putting together a film being described as "a unique take on the Manson Family murders." So far, actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie are reportedly being considered to play Sharon.

We may never know what Sharon could have become, but she'll live on in the photos she took and the handful of movies she made. Look back on Sharon Tate's life, in pictures.