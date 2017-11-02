 Skip Nav
Shinola GirlGaze Anna Bulbrook Girlschool

This Rock and Roller Started a Music Festival to Empower Women

Anna Bulbrook came into the music scene rocking venues with bands like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes and The Airborne Toxic Event. After not seeing many women on the indie rock circuit, Anna put together GIRLSCHOOL. The movement has become a music festival and community that "celebrates and connects female-identified artists, leaders, and voices." See her share part of her incredible story above!

It's all part of Shinola's partnership with #girlgaze to highlight #GirlsWithPurpose. For more from the #GirlsWithPurpose series, head to Shinola's site.

