 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Shinola GirlGaze Sophia Kruz Documentary Filmmaker

This Filmmaker Is Helping Artists Drive Social Change For Women

Sophia Kruz is the Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker behind Little Stones, a film that follows "four different women who are using art to create social change around the world." Watch her talk about her passion for empowering women to solve cultural problems above.

It's all part of Shinola's partnership with #girlgaze to highlight #GirlsWithPurpose. For more from the #GirlsWithPurpose series, head to Shinola's site.
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR We RiseWe RisePOPSUGAR RushDocumentaryPopsugar
Hannah Bronfman
Would You Try a Snail Facial?
by Che Grayson
DIY Pumpkin Spice Body Butter | Video
Beauty Video
Yes, Pumpkin Spice Body Butter Is a Thing, and Here’s How to Make It
by Britt_Middleton
Mommy Dead and Dearest Trailer
Movie Trailers
HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest Is Going to Leave You Shocked and Disturbed
by Maggie Panos
Everybody Gym's Fat Kid Dance Party
Body Positivity
Fat Kid Dance Party Will Teach You to Love Your Body
by Joanna Sloame
Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids Trailer
Justin Timberlake
Cancel Your Plans Because a Netflix Documentary About Justin Timberlake Is Coming
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds