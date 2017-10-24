This Filmmaker Is Helping Artists Drive Social Change For Women

Sophia Kruz is the Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker behind Little Stones, a film that follows "four different women who are using art to create social change around the world." Watch her talk about her passion for empowering women to solve cultural problems above.

