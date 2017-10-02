 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Eye Candy
Dermot Mulroney Is, and Forever Will Be, the Ultimate Dream Boyfriend

Sofia Vergara Quotes About Joe Manganiello October 2017

Sofia Vergara Reveals 1 Thing People Don't Know About Her and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been married for almost two years and are still very much in the honeymoon phase. POPSUGAR recently spoke to the Modern Family star while she was promoting her new underwear line, EBY, and she revealed something no one knows about the two.

Related
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together

"We eat everything. We love trying different things. Food is our thing. If we are in a different place, we love trying the local cuisine. We aren't scared," she told us. "We love to go eat sushi. We love to go to the movies, just regular things that couples do. He loves to take me to eat shaved ice. He thinks I really love it, but he loves it more than me. I love that he loves it, so I go. I do prefer my desserts when I can chew them [laughing]."

Sofia, 45, recently knocked our socks off when she posed nude for Women's Health's September cover. While she has always been sexy to us, she revealed when she actually feels at her best. "I feel sexier when I am well put together. I like having my hair, my makeup done and a cute outfit," she said. "I want to tell you I feel sexiest when I wake up but no [laughing], I feel it when I'm done up a bit."

Since she's founded EBY, we thought it would only be fair for us to ask Sofia what kind of underwear her husband loves to see on her. The answer will have you wishing you had Joe as your husband. "I think he would say all of them. I think he's very intelligent, don't think he's going to corner himself [laughing]."

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity RelationshipsPopsugar InterviewsJoe ManganielloSofia Vergara
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Joe Manganiello's Anniversary Gift For Sofia Vergara Will Have You Reevaluating Your Relationship
by Monica Sisavat
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello PDA Photos
Celebrity PDA
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves
by Celia Fernandez
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Cutest Moments
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
Sofia Vergara's First Red Carpet Ever Pictures
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara's First Hollywood Red Carpet Was For a Movie Premiere You Won't Expect
by Celia Fernandez
Sofia Vergara Anniversary Message For Joe Manganiello 2016
Celebrity Couples
Sofia Vergara Calls Joe Manganiello the "Love of Her Life" on Their Anniversary
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds