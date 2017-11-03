The Kids From Stranger Things Face Off in an Epic Dance Battle — Who Will Win?

After trying to stop the Mind Flayer on their show, the boys from Stranger Things decided to take on a different challenge during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Thursday, the cast took part in an epic dance battle — the only twist was they had to create moves for dances that had never been seen before. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp gave it their best shot, and it totally paid off in the end. See the boys's best dance moves, and find out who won in the end in the video above.