Caleb McLaughlin Impersonates LL Cool J With Shirtless Body Rolls on Lip Sync Battle
If you've fallen a little out of love with Lip Sync Battle lately, you're definitely going to want to tune in on Thursday. The adorable kids of Stranger Things are going head to head, and it already looks amazing. Not only does Finn Wolfhard go retro (complete with Stranger Things-inspired Christmas lights and alphabet wallpaper) for Weezer's "Buddy Holly," but Caleb McLaughlin even channels host LL Cool J as he busts the rhymes to "I'm Bad" on stage. These kids are just too cool for their own good.

Caleb McLaughlinFinn WolfhardStranger ThingsLip Sync Battle
