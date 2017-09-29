 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
Miley Cyrus
The People (and Animals) Behind Miley Cyrus's Songs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas

When it comes to celebrity evolutions, Taylor Swift pretty much has a reputation for shaking things up. With each new album the singer makes comes a new era filled with some pretty crazy outfits. While her music videos lend a lot of inspiration for Halloween, her concert and red carpet looks also make for some incredible costumes. If you're trying to figure out what you want to be this season, why not celebrate the next Taylor era by rocking one of her old looks?

Related
14 Easy and Hilarious Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes Based on Her Lyrics

Country Star Taylor Swift
"Our Song" Taylor Swift
"Should've Said No" Taylor Swift
"Picture to Burn" Taylor Swift
"Love Story" Taylor Swift
Golden Girl Taylor Swift
Bohemian Taylor Swift
Fearless Tour Taylor Swift
"You Belong With Me" Taylor Swift
VMAs Taylor Swift
Speak Now Tour Taylor Swift
Golden Globes Taylor Swift
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor Swift
Red Tour Taylor Swift
"I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor Swift
Victoria's Secret Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift
1989 Tour Taylor Swift
"Shake It Off" Taylor Swift
"Bad Blood" Taylor Swift
Met Gala Taylor Swift
Grammy Awards Taylor Swift
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenCelebrity Halloween CostumesTaylor SwiftHalloween
Join The Conversation
Hocus Pocus
by Quinn Keaney
Cheap Halloween Decor
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Maggie Gyllenhaal Talks About Taylor Swift's Scarf
Viral Videos
Maggie Gyllenhaal Discusses Taylor Swift's Scarf From "All Too Well" and It's Hilarious
by Laura Marie Meyers
Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Zombie Costume
Taylor Swift
This Creepy, Clever Taylor Swift Costume Is Absolutely Perfect For Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Cheap Halloween Costumes For Women
Women
105 DIY Costumes For Women You'll Be OBSESSED With
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds