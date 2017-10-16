Taylor Swift Soars High Above London While Filming Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift filmed her new music video in London on Sunday, and it's making us want to book a trip across the pond ASAP. After personally inviting some of her biggest fans over to her London home for a "Secret Sessions" listening party for her new album, Reputation, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took over the city streets for a night shoot. In addition to soaring high above the River Thames while filming scenes on the Millennium Bridge (which is close to St. Paul's Cathedral), she also hopped on a double-decker red bus to dance with some friends.

It's safe to assume this video is for her second single off the album, "...Ready For It?," and we can't wait to unpack all the references she's probably throwing in. Will the video be about current boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Exes Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston? So many Brits, so little time.