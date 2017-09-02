 Skip Nav
14 Easy and Hilarious Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes Based on Her Lyrics

Taylor Swift fans are swimming in awesome Halloween costume ideas this year. From her reignited feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to her new "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, Taylor's life (and love of Fall) is something that everyone can channel one night of the year. But what about the fans who want to take things to a whole new level? Well, Taylor's song lyrics actually provide hidden costume gems that will definitely help you take home any contest prizes. Keep reading to see what we mean, then check out these couples costumes that anyone can throw together.

A Snake Rising From the Dead
A Long List of Starbucks Lovers
A Nightmare Dressed Like a Daydream
Bullet Holes Covered in Band-Aids
A Blank Space . . . Where People Can Write Their Names
A 22-Year-Old
An Actress Starring in Your Bad Dreams
A Good Girl With a Tight Little Skirt
New York City
Monsters That Turned Out to Be Just Trees
The Old Taylor
A Careless Man's Careful Daughter
Wear Sneakers and Be on the Bleachers
A Fool
