Tidal X Brooklyn's Lineup Will Have You Scrambling For Tickets — and It's For a Good Cause

When you read the names of the artists who are set to perform at the third annual Tidal X Brooklyn concert, you are going to audibly gasp. JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, and Daddy Yankee are just a few of the stars coming together on Oct. 17 to raise awareness and funds to support the relief and recovery efforts for the natural disasters that have struck the world in the last few weeks. According to a press release, 100 percent of the proceeds of the concert will be donated to organizations including The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, Habitat For Humanity in Puerto Rico, and more.

The concert will be hosted by radio personality Angie Martinez at Barclays Center in New York City and is set to have special appearances from Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Many of the names taking the stage have already donated to hurricane relief, including J Lo, Daddy Yankee, and Fat Joe. Bacardí, one of the presenting sponsors, has also donated $1.3 million to the Tidal X Brooklyn charities on top of the $3 million it gave to Puerto Rico, Florida, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Mexico this month.