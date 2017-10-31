 Skip Nav
The Today Show Hosts Dress Up as Some of the Biggest Names in Country For Halloween

The Today show always knows how to throw together an epic group Halloween costume. After channeling '90s icons last year, the cast decided to bring a little bit of Nashville to NYC with their country costumes during Tuesday's episode. While Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer channeled music duo Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, some of the hosts decided to impersonate guests that were actually on the show. Hoda Kotb wore the exact same outfit (and facial hair) as Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford channeled Miley Cyrus, and Carson Daily paid homage to Billy Ray Cyrus circa "Achy Breaky Heart." See all of their amazing costumes ahead!

Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesThe Today ShowHalloween
