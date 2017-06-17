Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The entire world mourned the loss of Carrie Fisher when she passed away last December at age 60, and now her cause of death has been revealed. According to a report by People, Carrie died of "sleep apnea and other causes." The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office full summary of Carrie's death revealed the Star Wars actress "showed signs of having taken multiple drugs" in addition to having a "buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries."

According to the Associated Press, Carrie's death will remain listed as "undetermined" because investigators were unable to pin point an exact cause. Carrie's 24-year-old daughter, actress Billie Lourd, released a statement to CNN following the medical examiner's report, writing,