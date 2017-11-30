 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Cardi B
2017 Was Cardi B's Year, and We Were All Just Living in It 
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Gets Distracted by Knicks Dancers While at the Game in NYC
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year

Prince William may be a royal, but he's also a proud father. During his recent visit to Finland on Thursday, Will put his royal duties on hold to meet with Santa Claus during the Manta's Market Winter fair. Aside from probably discussing whether his little tots have been naughty or nice, he also handed over his son Prince George's wish list for the holidays. In his adorable 4-year-old handwriting, the young prince asked for one thing only: a police car. While we're not exactly sure that's what will be waiting under the tree, we definitely can't wait to see the entire royal family (including the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) come together for the holidays.

Related
12 British Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince William
Prince George
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George
by Laura Marie Meyers
How Do Kate Middleton & Prince William Celebrate Christmas?
The Royals
How to Do Christmas Like Prince William and Kate Middleton
by Marcia Moody
How the Royal Family Decorates For Christmas
Holiday Living
This Is What Christmas Looks Like in the British Royal Palaces
by Marcia Moody
Fashion Gifts For Kate Middleton Fans
Gift Guide
23 Fashion Gifts For the Ultimate Kate Middleton Fan
by Sarah Wasilak
Why Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Having a Third Kid
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds