The 1 Thing Prince George Wants For Christmas This Year

Prince William may be a royal, but he's also a proud father. During his recent visit to Finland on Thursday, Will put his royal duties on hold to meet with Santa Claus during the Manta's Market Winter fair. Aside from probably discussing whether his little tots have been naughty or nice, he also handed over his son Prince George's wish list for the holidays. In his adorable 4-year-old handwriting, the young prince asked for one thing only: a police car. While we're not exactly sure that's what will be waiting under the tree, we definitely can't wait to see the entire royal family (including the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) come together for the holidays.



