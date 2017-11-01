What We Will — and Won't — See at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

There's no ring yet, there hasn't been an engagement announcement, and there is no official word that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to marry, but that isn't stopping us from wondering just how their big day will go down. It has been nearly seven years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big day, and there are many who will hope for the same kind of pomp and pageantry that we saw back in April 2011. However, it might not quite pan out that way for Prince Harry and his bride.



What We Will See

Meghan in a beautiful dress and Harry in his military uniform . When speaking of her Suits alter-ego Rachel's onscreen wedding dress, Meghan revealed, "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Elie Saab. J.Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs." Meanwhile, male members of the royal family who have served in the military usually wear uniforms when they get married. Harry was in the forces for ten years and it is a big part of who he is, so he's likely to wear one.

Family is everything to Harry, and as he was best man for William when he married, he will want his big brother to be there for him when he does. George and Charlotte will be guaranteed page boy and bridesmaid, and Kate will be on hand with plenty of advice for Meghan. Some big names on the guest list. Harry has forged a close relationship with the Obamas, so they would be likely to get an invite, and Meghan has close ties with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie. Meanwhile, Meghan is besties with Serena Williams, and Harry is tight with David Beckham.

What We Won't See