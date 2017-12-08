 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Prince Harry Reveals When He and Meghan Markle Plan to Start a Family
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Barack Obama
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Bikini
Iskra Lawrence Steams Up the Beach in Mexico, Then Heats Up the Pool in Miami

When Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Kids?

Prince Harry Reveals When He and Meghan Markle Plan to Start a Family

During a recent joint interview with BBC, Prince Harry opened up about starting a family with his fiancée, Meghan Markle, after proposing to the Suits star back in November. When asked by reporter Mishal Husain about whether he and Meghan are planning on having kids anytime soon, Harry replied, "Not yet, no, but I think eventually, one step at a time, and we'll start a family in the near future."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Harry has expressed his desire to become a father. Back in April, he told The Telegraph that he "would love to have kids." Family life has also been on Meghan's mind for quite some time now. In May 2016, Meghan told Best Health magazine that she couldn't "wait to start a family." The 36-year-old reiterated her sentiments just a few months later, telling Lifestyle magazine she dreamed of being a mom. "It's all about balance," she stated. "I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things — it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Related
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship

When we think about all of the times Harry was out-of-control cute with kids and Meghan's humanitarian work with young girls, we can't help but believe these two will make wonderful, loving parents whenever "the near future" arrives.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsCelebrity RelationshipsCelebrity QuotesMeghan MarkleCelebrity CouplesPrince Harry
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Married
Celebrity Couples
Country Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Tied the Knot!
by Terry Carter
New Celebrity Babies 2017
Celebrity Kids
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding Facts
Serena Williams
The Beautiful Way Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Honored His Late Mom at Their Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Party
The Royals
Who Will Be in Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Party? Here's What We Know
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds