 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Meghan Markle
So, Will We Be Able to Call Meghan Markle "Princess Meghan" or What?
The Royals
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC Interview Video

In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love

No matter how cold and frozen your heart may be — you haven't cuffed this season yet; another Bumble match ghosted on you; your ex just got married — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first official interview after getting engaged on Monday will help you believe in love again. If you have 20 minutes today, you need to watch their sit-down with BBC, during which the newly betrothed couple hold hands, giggle, stare lovingly into each other's eyes, and drop adorable quote after adorable quote about each other. Seriously, after about a minute and a half, you'll be able to feel the brick wall around your heart crumble, and after five, your cynicism about love will be cured. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesViral VideosPrince Harry
Viral Videos
This Dad Uses Face Swap to Perfectly Narrate His Kids Eating "Hot Garbage" Dinner
by Alessia Santoro
How Did Prince Harry Propose to Meghan Markle?
The Royals
Prince Harry's "Very Romantic" Proposal to Meghan Markle Involved a Roast Chicken
by Perri Konecky
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Best 2017 Pictures
The Royals
2017: The Year We Got a Closer Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photocall Video
The Royals
Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sweet, Giggly PDA While Posing For Engagement Photos
by Kelsey Garcia
Sweet Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad
Viral Videos
This Beautiful Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad Will Leave You in Tears
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds