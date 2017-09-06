All the Ladies Who Have Been Romanced by Brad Pitt

Before Brad Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie, the father of six seemed to have left his past as one of Hollywood's hottest bachelors behind him. Throughout the late '80s and '90s, Brad pretty much changed his girlfriend as often as he changed his famous hair and was linked to nearly all of his famous costars. Whether or not Brad actually had a serious relationship with these leading ladies is something only he could tell you, but regardless, take a look inside the actor's little black book to see who has been lucky enough to have (supposedly) fallen under his spell.