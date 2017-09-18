 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
Laura Dern
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys

Who Is Lena Waithe?

Get to Know Lena Waithe, the Master of None Writer Who Made Emmys History

This year's Emmy Awards were full of historical moments, including Lena Waithe's incredible and well-deserved win. On Sunday night, the Master of None actress became the first black woman to win an award for comedy writing for the show's "Thanksgiving" episode, which she cowrote with Aziz Ansari. Aside from thanking Netflix for "creating a beautiful playground" for them "to play and shine on," the 33-year-old gave some truly inspiring words to the LGBTQ+ community. Here are just a few things you should know about the groundbreaking actress.

  1. She is a Chicago native. Lena was born and raised in Chicago and grew up on the South Side of the city.
  2. This isn't the first time her comedic talents have been recognized. In 2014, she was named one of Variety's 10 Comedians to Watch.
  3. Master of None isn't her first rodeo. Aside from writing and starring on the Netflix series, Lena has been a writer for Fox's Bones and the Nickelodeon sitcom How to Rock and a producer on the film Dear White People.
  4. Her Master of None character was originally going to be a white, straight woman. According to Lena, her character Denise was originally written as a potential love interest for Aziz's character. But after Aziz and his cocreator Alan Yang met with Lena, they decided to rewrite the character to be more like her.
  5. The "Thanksgiving" episode was inspired by her own coming-out story. After having a long conversation with the show's creators about how she came out to her family, Lena explained, Aziz called her up and asked her to write the "Thanksgiving" episode from her own experience. Even though there was "some creative license" involved, many pieces from the set were actually from her mom's home.
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
Join the conversation
Lena WaitheMaster Of NoneCelebrity FactsAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Award Season
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
by Caitlin Hacker
Chris Pratt's Quotes About Anna Faris at the Emmys 2017
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
David E. Kelley Shows
Award Season
You Might Not Know David E. Kelley's Name, but You've Definitely Watched His TV Shows
by Brittney Stephens
Viola Davis Talking About Becoming an EGOT Winner
Oscars
by Terry Carter
Jessica Biel Hair and Makeup at the Emmys 2017
Jessica Biel
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds