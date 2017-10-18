Holy Sh*t, You Have to See This High School Dance Team's Wizard of Oz Routine

Wizard of Oz High School Dance Team Homecoming Routine
The dance team at Arizona's Walden Grove High School did not mess around for this year's Homecoming routine. In a viral video from the September assembly, the students perform an absolutely incredible Wizard of Oz-inspired routine, mixing modern songs with classic moments from the film. As you watch, the fun details and cool surprises just keep coming — it's so awesomely over-the-top, it's honestly like a scene straight out of a teen movie.