 Skip Nav
Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Celebrity PDA
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Debut Bands on Their Ring Fingers Amid Wedding Reports
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong

Wizard of Oz High School Dance Team Homecoming Routine

Holy Sh*t, You Have to See This High School Dance Team's Wizard of Oz Routine

The dance team at Arizona's Walden Grove High School did not mess around for this year's Homecoming routine. In a viral video from the September assembly, the students perform an absolutely incredible Wizard of Oz-inspired routine, mixing modern songs with classic moments from the film. As you watch, the fun details and cool surprises just keep coming — it's so awesomely over-the-top, it's honestly like a scene straight out of a teen movie.
Join the conversation
Dance VideosViral Videos
Jimmy Kimmel
Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time
by Leah Rocketto
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Tutorial Is Somehow Sweet and Scary at Once
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alton Brown Reviews Kitchen Gadgets
Celebrity Chefs
Watch Alton Brown Hilariously Insult Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Own
by Erin Cullum
Hairstylist Georgiy Kot
Viral Videos
This Stylist's Impossibly Intricate Hair Masterpieces Will Blow Your Mind
by Emily Orofino
Video of Gordon Ramsay Spitting Out Sushi Pizza
Gordon Ramsay
Watch Gordon Ramsay Spit Out Sushi Pizza: "That Is an Insult to Pizza and Japanese Food"
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds