 Skip Nav
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Celebrity Couples
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Jay Ellis
15 Drool-Worthy Photos of Jay Ellis That Will Make Him Your New Man Crush

Was Young Randall From This Is Us Kidnapped?

How the Actor Who Plays Young Randall on This Is Us Narrowly Escaped a Kidnapping

Lonnie Chavis has stolen the hearts of TV viewers everywhere with his performance as young Randall on This Is Us, but his breakout role almost didn't happen. Nearly four months before the series premiered, the 9-year-old actor narrowly escaped a kidnapping in Long Beach, NY. While taking the trash out near his home, Lonnie said he was approached by two men wearing gloves and masks who tried to grab him. "They pushed me on the ground, and the one that pushed me on the ground said, 'Stay down,' and the other one said, 'Get up,'" he told ABC7 Eyewitness News at the time.

After getting to his feet and running away, he was found by a neighbor, Diana Hershey, who lived almost half a mile away. "I was in the garden doing some gardening and I heard the sound of a child sobbing coming from up the street," she said. "Then he started running toward me just sobbing and looking like he was ready to fall down." Lonnie's parents had already called the police after becoming worried when they couldn't find him, and Diana brought him back home shortly after. Police determined the incident was an attempted kidnapping, and no suspects have been arrested for the crime.

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
Join the conversation
Lonnie ChavisCelebrity FactsThis Is Us
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Did Grace Kelly Die?
Grace Kelly
What You May Not Have Known About Grace Kelly's Untimely Death
by Kelsie Gibson
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
"This Is a Sad Day For Our Country": Mark Zuckerberg Writes Moving Post on DACA's End
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds