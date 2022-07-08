 Skip Nav
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Married

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Married

US actor Jesse Plemons(L) and US actress Kirsten Dunst attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot. On July 8, a rep for Dunst confirmed the news to Page Six, saying, "I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given." A source told the outlet that the wedding took place on the weekend of July 4 at GoldenEye Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

The pair met on the set of "Fargo" in 2015, playing a married couple on the show. They began dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. Their first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, was born in 2018, and their second, James Robert Plemons, was born in 2021. The pair also starred together in "The Power of the Dog," released on Netflix in December 2021.

"We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," Dunst told the Los Angeles Times in February. "There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss
