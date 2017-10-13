 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

A-Ha "Take on Me" MTV Unplugged Cover

This Haunting Performance of '80s Classic "Take on Me" Moved an Audience to Tears

Why is it always the most unexpected song covers that hit you right in the gut with emotion? When the '80s band A-Ha performed their iconic hit "Take on Me" for MTV Unplugged, the audience was moved to tears by the acoustic version — and you will be, too. Seriously, the video should come with a warning for your tear ducts, because you'll feel yourself well up almost automatically as you listen to the hauntingly beautiful version, not to mention the chills you'll feel. Give the video a watch and you'll see what we mean.

Join the conversation
Music CoversNostalgiaThe '80sMusic
Personality Quiz
Which Throwback Beauty Product Are You?
by Emily Orofino
Halloween Music Playlist
Music
The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties
by Maggie Panos
Couples Halloween Costumes Inspired by Celebrities
Nostalgia
17 Old-School Celebrity Couples to Be For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Latin Music Workout Playlist
Music
22 High-Energy Songs Your Next Workout Needs
by Macy Daniela Martin
Sex Songs From the 2000s
Spotify
F*ck Yes, the Best Sex Songs Were Made in the 2000s
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds