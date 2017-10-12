 Skip Nav
The 14 Best 2000s-Era Shows on Netflix

Does the current TV landscape have you nostalgic for shows from the turn of the century — after cell phones but before you could watch those shows on your cell phone? We're here to help you with a guide to the best 2000s-era shows on Netflix.

Not all of the shows fit strictly inside the 2000-2009 bubble, but all of them aired most of their episodes in that time frame, or they're just eternally tied to that moment in time. A few shows are even still producing new episodes but were definitely birthed in the 2000s, as TV began its shift away from the standard broadcast network fare.

Arrested Development, 2003-2006
Dexter, 2006-2013
Freaks and Geeks, 1999-2000
Futurama, 1999-2013
Gilmore Girls, 2000-2007
Grey's Anatomy, 2005-present
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 2005-present
Lost, 2004-2010
The Office, 2005-2013
Queer as Folk, 2000-2005
Supernatural, 2005-present
That '70s Show, 1998-2006
Weeds, 2005-2012
The West Wing, 1999-2006
