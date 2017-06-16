25 Songs From 2017 That Will Get Your Bachelorette Party Started

 Skip Nav
2017 Bachelorette Party Playlist

Music can either make or break a party, so to make sure your bachelorette festivities go smoothly, having a good playlist is key. So far 2017 has been a great year of hits (come on, you know you can't resist "Despacito"), which has made putting together a fun mix of songs pretty easy. We'll admit that we had to sneak in a couple that missed the year mark by a month or two because they were too good to skip. So, turn the volume up and let these 25 songs get your bachelorette party started.

  1. "Influence (Taylor Gang Remix)," Tove Lo and Wiz Khalifa
  2. "Whippin," Felix Snow and Kiiara
  3. "Bon Appétit," Katy Perry and Migos
  4. "Despacito (Remix)," Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber
  5. "Madiba Riddim," Drake
  6. "Slide," Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos
  7. "Trust Nobody," Cashmere Cat, Selena Gomez, and Tory Lanez
  8. "Loyalty," Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna
  9. "I'm the One," DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne
  10. "No Frauds," Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne
  11. "Know No Better," Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and Camila Cabello
  12. "Bounce Back," Big Sean
  13. "Green Light (Chromeo Remix)," Lorde
  14. "Shining," DJ Khaled, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z
  15. "Mask Off," Future
  16. "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
  17. "Rockin'," The Weeknd
  18. "Passionfruit," Drake
  19. "Hyperreal," Flume and Kucka
  20. "Quit," Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande
  21. "Love Galore," SZA and Travis Scott
  22. "Unforgettable," French Montana and Swae Lee
  23. "Bad Liar," Selena Gomez
  24. "Portland," Drake
  25. "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran

Just remember, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

