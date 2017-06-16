2017 Bachelorette Party Playlist
25 Songs From 2017 That Will Get Your Bachelorette Party Started
Music can either make or break a party, so to make sure your bachelorette festivities go smoothly, having a good playlist is key. So far 2017 has been a great year of hits (come on, you know you can't resist "Despacito"), which has made putting together a fun mix of songs pretty easy. We'll admit that we had to sneak in a couple that missed the year mark by a month or two because they were too good to skip. So, turn the volume up and let these 25 songs get your bachelorette party started.
- "Influence (Taylor Gang Remix)," Tove Lo and Wiz Khalifa
- "Whippin," Felix Snow and Kiiara
- "Bon Appétit," Katy Perry and Migos
- "Despacito (Remix)," Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber
- "Madiba Riddim," Drake
- "Slide," Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos
- "Trust Nobody," Cashmere Cat, Selena Gomez, and Tory Lanez
- "Loyalty," Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna
- "I'm the One," DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne
- "No Frauds," Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne
- "Know No Better," Major Lazer, Travis Scott, and Camila Cabello
- "Bounce Back," Big Sean
- "Green Light (Chromeo Remix)," Lorde
- "Shining," DJ Khaled, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z
- "Mask Off," Future
- "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
- "Rockin'," The Weeknd
- "Passionfruit," Drake
- "Hyperreal," Flume and Kucka
- "Quit," Cashmere Cat and Ariana Grande
- "Love Galore," SZA and Travis Scott
- "Unforgettable," French Montana and Swae Lee
- "Bad Liar," Selena Gomez
- "Portland," Drake
- "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran
Just remember, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!
Image Source: Everett Collection