Watch All the 2018 Horror Movie Trailers We Have So Far

Call it the horrenaissance — horror movies are all the rage right now. Sure, frightfests have never really gone out of style, but 2017 has felt like perhaps the biggest horror movie boom since the late 1990s, which saw the release of such flicks as the first two Scream movies, The Blair Witch Project, Halloween: H20, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Lake Placid.

The box office earnings support that theory. According to film stat site The Numbers, 2017 horror movies, led by It and Get Out, have grossed nearly a billion dollars, which is on par with what horror movies grossed in 2014, 2015, and 2016 combined — and 2017 isn't even over.

But 2018 doesn't look to be slowing down on the horror front. It features the latest movies in several popular franchises, like Insidious, The Strangers, and The Purge, plus the highly anticipated Slender Man and the "final" film in the Halloween series that features the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

Here are the trailers we have — keep checking back for updates as more become available.