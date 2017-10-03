2018 Movie Trailers You Have to See

2018 is already bringing with it a buzzy slate of films. Now that Fall is upon us, the new year's movie trailers are beginning to roll in. From Fifty Shades Freed to A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther, there appears to be a movie for everyone (James Corden is even voicing a modernized Peter Rabbit to delight your kiddos). Sadly, some studios are set on making fans wait for a glimpse of the blockbusters awaiting them in their future — we're looking at you, Marvel — but others are already offering up the goods. And trust us, some of these movies look really good.

Watching the trailers, you'll notice a few themes are already beginning to emerge. The best one is that women are about to rule the box office. Natalie Portman, Alicia Vikander, and Taraji P. Henson are just a few of the actors headlining movies about ladies kicking butt next year. If the first batch of 2018 movie trailers is any indication of what's to come, you should plan on spending a whole lot of time at your local theater in the coming months.