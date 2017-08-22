 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Iconic '80s Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Tonight

What's old is new again thanks to Netflix's massive collection of iconic movies. Now that you've relived all your '90s favorites, it's time to take a trip back to the outrageous and materialistic '80s. The movie-streaming service has no shortage of coming-of-age classics. If, however, you like movies that'll make you laugh, look no further than Eddie Murphy's Coming to America. That's just the beginning — scroll through to discover all the '80s treasures waiting for a spot in your queue.

Related
17 Gems From the Early 2000s That Are Streaming on Netflix

On Golden Pond (1981)
Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Harry and the Hendersons (1987)
Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
Heathers (1988)
Turner & Hooch (1989)
Full Metal Jacket
A Nightmare on Elm Street
An American Tail
Gremlins
This Is Spinal Tap
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNostalgiaNetflixMovies
Join The Conversation
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Nostalgic Products From Claire's
Little Kids
15 Nostalgic Products From Claire's That Kids Today Totally Wouldn't Understand
by Lauren Levy
Orange Is the New Black Cast Pictures
Netflix
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits
by Maggie Pehanick
The Defenders Season 1 Recap
Krysten Ritter
by Andrea Reiher
Stranger Things Halloween Costumes
Halloween
12 Stranger Things Halloween Costumes, Since You'll Be Seeing It Everywhere This Year
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds