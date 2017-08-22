'80s Movies on Netflix
Iconic '80s Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Tonight
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Iconic '80s Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Tonight
What's old is new again thanks to Netflix's massive collection of iconic movies. Now that you've relived all your '90s favorites, it's time to take a trip back to the outrageous and materialistic '80s. The movie-streaming service has no shortage of coming-of-age classics. If, however, you like movies that'll make you laugh, look no further than Eddie Murphy's Coming to America. That's just the beginning — scroll through to discover all the '80s treasures waiting for a spot in your queue.
0previous images
-18more images