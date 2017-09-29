 Skip Nav
Good News! You Can Stream Your Very Own TGIF Lineup Tonight, Thanks to Hulu

Remember kicking back on Friday nights with a Capri Sun and bowl of mac and cheese, watching ABC's TGIF? Shows like Boy Meets World, Family Matters, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch dominated the lineup, and we totally ate it up (much like that aforementioned mac and cheese). This week, Hulu revealed that it added full seasons of the ABC classics to its platform, making it super easy for all of us millennials to relive the exciting Friday nights of yore. Check out the shows that are being added, and have fun yelling out catchphrases like "Did I do that?" and "Not the mama!" while cackling to yourself on the couch.

Family Matters
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Perfect Strangers
Hangin' With Mr. Cooper
Boy Meets World
Dinosaurs
Full House
Step by Step
