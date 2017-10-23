The Craft Is a Masterpiece, but the Stars Who Almost Got Cast Would've Been SO Interesting

 Skip Nav
The Craft is easily one of the most underrated movies to come out of the '90s, and honestly, it just keeps getting better with age (I watched it the other day on Netflix, so I can vouch). Whispers of a reboot have been floating around for years, but in Entertainment Weekly's recent oral history of the film, a surprising piece of information about the original came to light.

The casting director for the cult hit, Pam Dixon, explained that Neve Campbell was always at the top of the list for their dream cast due to her wildly popular run on Party of Five, but a handful of other rising stars almost played Bonnie instead. While Campbell brought the perfect amount of shy and awkward tics to the role, can you imagine if she'd had more of a Cher Horowitz vibe?

"We tested Alicia Silverstone, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie," Dixon said. "But Neve came in and she was really, really good."

Say what?! On top of Dixon's casting revelation about those future stars, Robin Tunney — who played new witch on the block Sarah Bailey — also told EW she'd gone out for Campbell's role. "When they asked me to play the lead instead of Bonnie, I was like, 'That is the most boring part. That's the girl you want to stuff in a locker and tell her to shut the f*ck up because she's no fun,'" she recalled. "My agents called me and said, 'You can't say no. It's a lead in a studio movie.' I was afraid. I'd never been the lead in anything. I didn't feel like I was good enough."

Now, the OG cast clearly worked out (and Tunney was perfect as Sarah), but a part of me desperately wants to see a version of The Craft starring Jolie as Fairuza Balk's vengeful Nancy Downs.

She could have brought her own blood vials, for crying out loud!

Image Source: Everett Collection
