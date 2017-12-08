 Skip Nav
Adam Sandler New Chanukah Song 2015

Revisit Adam Sandler's Chanukah Song, Because It's the Greatest Part of the Holiday Season

Back when Adam Sandler was kind of an up-and-comer, one of his first claims to fame was the holiday song "The Chanukah Song," giving a festive jam to the Jewish holiday. Sandler has never turned his back on the song, updating it periodically, and we're revisiting the 2015 version. This time, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Adam Levine, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt all made the list, along with some fictional characters like Harry Potter and Olaf. Guess what? Still fun to hear Sandler belt the names out after all these years.

