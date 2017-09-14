 Skip Nav
This Mega-Creepy Horror Show Starts Streaming on the Perfect Day: Friday the 13th

If between It and American Horror Story you're still somehow feeling a lack of things to be scared about, then Amazon has your back with its latest original programming venture. Amazon Prime Video has transformed the popular horror podcast Lore into a new anthology series that begins streaming on Friday, October 13 — and that release date definitely isn't a coincidence.

Produced by some of the folks from The Walking Dead and The X-Files, Lore is unique because it focuses on real-life horror stories, particularly frightening folklore. "Lore exposes the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares," describes the podcast's website; and it seems like the show will be even more terrifying. With illustrations, reenactments, and documentary-style interview footage, the trailer for the anthology series almost gives AHS season one vibes.

"This anthology series brings the podcast to life, uncovering the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares," says the show creators. "Blending dramatic scenes, animation, archive, and narration, Lore reveals how our horror legends — such as vampires, werewolves, and body snatchers — are rooted in truth."

Give the trailer a watch above, then prepare to have the sh*t scared out of you when the entire first season drops on October 13.

