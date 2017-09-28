 Skip Nav
This Is Us
12 TV Shows That Can Fill That This Is Us-Shaped Hole in Your Heart
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Music
30 Country Songs For the Father-Daughter Dance of Your Dreams
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Characters Who Could Be American Horror Story: Cult's True Leader

The fourth episode of American Horror Story: Cult took viewers back to the days leading up to the 2016 election, and in the process, it shortened the list of suspects who could be the true cult leader. In "11/9," we watch as Kai recruits Harrison, Meadow, Gary, and Beverly to his cause, so that means they're all followers, not leaders. The episode goes out of its way to make us believe in the Cult of Kai, but there's still some doubt surrounding the idea that he is the mastermind behind this chaos-centric grab for power. AHS loves its twists, so there's no way this season is going to be straightforward. The real AHS: Cult leader could be hiding in the plain sight while Kai acts as their charismatic proxy.

We've rounded up a list of seven characters who could be leading this season's creepy clown cult.

Kai
Winter
The Person Behind the Door
Detective Jack Samuels
Ivy
Oz
Dr. Vincent
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTheoriesTV
Join The Conversation
American Horror Story Cult
Is Ally's Doctor the Cult Leader on AHS? This 1 Item In His Office Might Prove It
by Perri Konecky
Is American Horror Story Cult About the Smiley Face Murders?
American Horror Story Cult
American Horror Story: Cult May Be Partially Inspired by the Smiley Face Murders
by Ryan Roschke
What Happened to Meadow on American Horror Story?
American Horror Story Cult
What Happened to Meadow on American Horror Story? 6 Theories About Her Whereabouts
by Sabienna Bowman
American Horror Story Cult Winter Anderson Halloween Costume
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Tweets About American Horror Story: Cult Episode 3
American Horror Story Cult
Read These 25 Hilarious AHS: Cult Tweets If You're Still Upset About Mr. Guinea
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds