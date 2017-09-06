 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
American Horror Story Cult
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult

What's Behind the Door With the Flower on AHS Cult?

What's Behind That Door With the Flower on AHS: Cult? We Have a Few Ideas

We're only one episode into American Horror Story: Cult, but we already have so many questions. In addition to being generally shocked by the whole episode (who knew Donald Trump and killer clowns could give us the same type of chills?), we're also thinking about that one door. If you watched the premiere, you know exactly what door I'm talking about. After Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) establishes himself as an insane and unstable Trump supporter (he rubs Cheeto dust on his face to look like the president), he wanders through his house, unable to control his happiness at the country's new leader.

While roaming down a hallway, he stops at a door that has a padlock on it and one single rose sitting in an attached vase. He briefly smells the rose before moving on to talk to Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd), who appears to be his sister. Kai's moment with the door is long enough to hint that whatever is behind it holds extreme significance for whatever is going to go down this season. So what exactly is he hiding in his own house?

Related
Who Are Ozzy's Real Parents on American Horror Story? Here's 1 Crazy Theory

Some fans think the rose clearly signifies that Kai and Winter's parents have died, while others took it a step further and suggested the room behind the door is actually the Anderson parents' tomb. Others think Kai has an unhealthy control over his sister and keeps her locked up sometimes. It could also be a random person that Kai kidnapped and is keeping captive (we wouldn't put that past him, judging from his behavior).

Whatever it turns out to be, we have no doubt that it will scare the sh*t out of us once it's revealed.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTheoriesTV
Join The Conversation
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds