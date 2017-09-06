 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult

Who Are Ozzy's Real Parents on American Horror Story Cult?

Who Are Ozzy's Real Parents on American Horror Story? Here's 1 Crazy Theory

The following contains spoilers for American Horror Story season seven.

The premiere of American Horror Story: Cult introduces us to a seemingly sweet and stable family whose lives are changed following the 2016 election. There's the level-headed Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill) and her wife Ally (Sarah Paulson), who is grappling with her crippling anxiety and many phobias that have all been heightened since the unexpected election of Donald Trump. Ivy and Ally are also parents to a young son, Ozzy. One exchange in the premiere, however, raises doubts about Ozzy's biological parents.

Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd), the sister of crazed Trump fanatic Kai Anderson (Evan Peters), is hired as Ozzy's babysitter. Shortly thereafter, it's revealed that she probably has some ulterior motives. Her first night on the job, Winter questions Ozzy about who carried him as a baby. "I forgot. Maybe they never told me," Ozzy replies. When Winter presses him about his potential biological father, Ozzy says, "I'm supposed to say, 'Every family is special in their own way.'" Though Winter changes the subject, it's a telling exchange that the show will certainly revisit at a later time.

Related
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult

For now, however, fans are casting their predictions. On Reddit, one theory suggests that Ozzy's father could be this season's villain: Kai. OK — we know this would be an incredibly dark outcome, but this is American Horror Story, after all, and the theory is surprisingly plausible.

For starters, Ozzy does bear a resemblance to both Ivy and Kai. It's likely that Ivy carried Ozzy due to Ally's long-lasting mental health issues. There's the possibility that Kai was simply the sperm donor, and then there's a more sinister possibility. A popular theory currently floating around posits that Ivy is secretly working with Kai and the creepy clown squad — hence why she's always minimizing Ally's fears, trying to disprove her clown sightings, and pushing her to take her prescription medication. Taking it a step further, perhaps Ivy is also somehow in a romantic relationship with Kai and the two conceived naturally.

Ivy & Kai secret love child = oz from AmericanHorrorStory

We know it sounds unbelievable, but we really can't stress enough how batsh*t crazy American Horror Story can get. In the meantime, we'll continue to look for clues regarding this impending reveal.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTheoriesTV
Join The Conversation
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds