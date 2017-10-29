Channel Angelina Jolie's Best Onscreen Looks For Halloween

Angelina Jolie has had quite a few memorable roles over the years, which makes her one of the perfect female stars to draw inspiration for movie Halloween costumes. From her '90s cyberpunk look in 1995's Hackers to her fashionable villain look in 2014's Maleficent, Jolie's onscreen personas are sure to appeal to a wide range of folks who are in search of a unique disguise. Keep reading to see a few of our favorites, and if you are in the mood for another star's look, check out our roundup of the best pop culture costumes for Halloween.