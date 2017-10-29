Channel Angelina Jolie's Best Onscreen Looks For Halloween

 Skip Nav
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
Angelina Jolie has had quite a few memorable roles over the years, which makes her one of the perfect female stars to draw inspiration for movie Halloween costumes. From her '90s cyberpunk look in 1995's Hackers to her fashionable villain look in 2014's Maleficent, Jolie's onscreen personas are sure to appeal to a wide range of folks who are in search of a unique disguise. Keep reading to see a few of our favorites, and if you are in the mood for another star's look, check out our roundup of the best pop culture costumes for Halloween.

Maleficent From Maleficent
Kate From Hackers
Sway From Gone in Sixty Seconds
Evelyn Salt From Salt
Lisa From Girl, Interrupted
Christine Collins From Changeling
Olympias From Alexander
Jane Smith From Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Lara Croft From Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Costume Ideas Inspired by Angelina Jolie
Halloween CostumesHalloweenAngelina JolieMovies
