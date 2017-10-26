 Skip Nav
Halloween: Over 100 Disney Costumes That Will Win Every Contest

Halloween is a great time of year to let your inner child roam free, so it's only fitting that you might want to dress like a character from your favorite animated movie. Whether you grew up watching Aladdin or were recently enchanted by Frozen, we have over 50 animated movies and hundreds of ideas for your perfect Halloween costume. Before you decide what costume you want to rock this year, take a look at all the options — you might be surprised by what you find!

Frozen
The Lion King
Toy Story
Pocahontas
Ice Age
The Jungle Book
Monsters, Inc.
Alice in Wonderland
Despicable Me
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
Minions
Sleeping Beauty
Up
Beauty and the Beast
Shrek
Hercules
Hotel Transylvania
Pinocchio
The Incredibles
The Iron Giant
Big Hero 6
Aladdin
Brave
Mulan
Rio
Tarzan
Ratatouille
Dumbo
Kung Fu Panda
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Inside Out
