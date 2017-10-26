Halloween: Over 100 Disney Costumes That Will Win Every Contest

Halloween is a great time of year to let your inner child roam free, so it's only fitting that you might want to dress like a character from your favorite animated movie. Whether you grew up watching Aladdin or were recently enchanted by Frozen, we have over 50 animated movies and hundreds of ideas for your perfect Halloween costume. Before you decide what costume you want to rock this year, take a look at all the options — you might be surprised by what you find!