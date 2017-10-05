Here's the Perfect Austin City Limits Music Festival Playlist

 Skip Nav
Oct. 6 begins the first of two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, headlined by JAY-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Killers. The roster of performers for the longstanding festival is massive and varied, so you're guaranteed to find something you like. Whether or not you're headed to Austin this weekend or next to see the festival, this playlist featuring 35 of the artists will get you in the mood — or convince you to buy the ticket next year so you don't miss out.

  1. "Izzo / In the End" — JAY-Z and Linkin Park
  2. "Californication" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
  3. "Mr. Brightside" — The Killers
  4. "White Flag" — Joseph
  5. "I Know a Place" — MUNA
  6. "Pumped Up Kicks" — Foster the People
  7. "Clint Eastwood" — Gorillaz
  8. "Don't Touch My Hair" — Solange Knowles
  9. "Mess Is Mine" — Vance Joy
  10. "City Club" — The Growlers
  11. "So Much More Than This" — Grace VanderWaal
  12. "On Hold" — The xx
  13. "Lovely Day" — Mobley
  14. "First Class" — Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  15. "Main Girl" — Charlotte Cardin
  16. "Them Changes" — Thundercat
  17. "Thunder" — Mondo Cozmo
  18. "Baby I Don't Know Oh Oh" — Vulfpeck, Charles Jones
  19. "Hurricane" — The Band of Heathens
  20. "Witness" — Benjamin Booker
  21. "Murder to the Mind" — Tash Sultana
  22. "Rivers and Roads" — The Head and the Heart
  23. "Talking Body" — Tove Lo
  24. "Come Pick Me Up" — Ryan Adams
  25. "That's Not Me" — Skepta, Jme
  26. "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man
  27. "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz
  28. "Can I Sit Next to You" — Spoon
  29. "Shabba" — A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky
  30. "Used To" — Mutemath
  31. "It Was a Good Day" — Ice Cube
  32. "You Were Right" – Rüfüs Du Sol
  33. "Doing Good" — Milky Chance
  34. "Wish I Knew You" — The Revivalists
  35. "Legend Has It" — Run the Jewels

Image Source: Getty
