Here's the Perfect Austin City Limits Music Festival Playlist

Oct. 6 begins the first of two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, headlined by JAY-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Killers. The roster of performers for the longstanding festival is massive and varied, so you're guaranteed to find something you like. Whether or not you're headed to Austin this weekend or next to see the festival, this playlist featuring 35 of the artists will get you in the mood — or convince you to buy the ticket next year so you don't miss out.

"Izzo / In the End" — JAY-Z and Linkin Park "Californication" — Red Hot Chili Peppers "Mr. Brightside" — The Killers "White Flag" — Joseph "I Know a Place" — MUNA "Pumped Up Kicks" — Foster the People " Clint Eastwood " — Gorillaz "Don't Touch My Hair" — Solange Knowles "Mess Is Mine" — Vance Joy "City Club" — The Growlers "So Much More Than This" — Grace VanderWaal "On Hold" — The xx "Lovely Day" — Mobley "First Class" — Rainbow Kitten Surprise "Main Girl" — Charlotte Cardin "Them Changes" — Thundercat "Thunder" — Mondo Cozmo "Baby I Don't Know Oh Oh" — Vulfpeck, Charles Jones "Hurricane" — The Band of Heathens "Witness" — Benjamin Booker "Murder to the Mind" — Tash Sultana "Rivers and Roads" — The Head and the Heart "Talking Body" — Tove Lo "Come Pick Me Up" — Ryan Adams "That's Not Me" — Skepta, Jme "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz "Can I Sit Next to You" — Spoon "Shabba" — A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky "Used To" — Mutemath "It Was a Good Day" — Ice Cube "You Were Right" – Rüfüs Du Sol "Doing Good" — Milky Chance "Wish I Knew You" — The Revivalists "Legend Has It" — Run the Jewels

Don't forget to download the free Spotify app to enjoy all our playlists.