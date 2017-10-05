 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
Sarah Paulson
American Horror Story: This 1 Hint Could Mean Ally Is the Real Cult Leader

The Babysitter Trailer

The Babysitter Trailer Will Have You Rethinking Who You Leave Your Kids With

What do you get when you combine a babysitter, a big party, and a curious little kid that has a huge crush on his caretaker? The answer is The Babysitter, a new horror comedy movie from Netflix by famed director McG. The movie tells the story of a young boy in love with his babysitter (Samara Weaving), who soon discovers she's actually part of a satanic cult that wants to kill him. Bella Thorne is in the film as a cheerleader cliché who isn't the sharpest butcher knife in the kitchen. This film has everything horror movie buffs will love: blood, guts, violence, and the added bonus of some comedy. Watch the trailer above, and mark your calendars for Oct. 13 (which is a Friday, naturally).
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityTrailersNetflixMovies
Netflix
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
by Shyla Watson
Movies Leaving Netflix in October 2017
Netflix
Time to Binge 30 Rock, Because It's Disappearing From Netflix in October
by Quinn Keaney
Stranger Things Season 2 Details
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
by Ryan Roschke
Reactions to American Vandal on Netflix
Fall TV
by Brinton Parker
Gory Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds