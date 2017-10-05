The Babysitter Trailer Will Have You Rethinking Who You Leave Your Kids With

What do you get when you combine a babysitter, a big party, and a curious little kid that has a huge crush on his caretaker? The answer is The Babysitter, a new horror comedy movie from Netflix by famed director McG. The movie tells the story of a young boy in love with his babysitter (Samara Weaving), who soon discovers she's actually part of a satanic cult that wants to kill him. Bella Thorne is in the film as a cheerleader cliché who isn't the sharpest butcher knife in the kitchen. This film has everything horror movie buffs will love: blood, guts, violence, and the added bonus of some comedy. Watch the trailer above, and mark your calendars for Oct. 13 (which is a Friday, naturally).