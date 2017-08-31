We Dare You Not to Sing Along to This Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line Duet

 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Millions of Backstreet Boys fans swooned when the band teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for their single "God, Your Mama, And Me," and thankfully the fun doesn't have to end. The two bands recently joined forces for CMT Crossroads, and it already looks, dare we say it, larger than life. As the seven men croon the lyrics to "As Long As You Love Me," we can't help ourselves from bobbing our heads and singing right along with them. Seriously, if you thought BSB's harmonies were otherworldly, wait until you hear how amazing they sound with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's vocals. Catch the clip above before the full episode premieres on Aug. 30.

