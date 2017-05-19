 Skip Nav
Exclusive — Emma Watson Is Brimming With Joy in Beauty and the Beast's Dance Scene
Even if you love the original animated film, you have to admit that there are some visually astounding parts of the new Beauty and the Beast — beginning with that glorious ball! There are a handful of dancing scenes in the live-action film, and no one was more excited to shoot them than star Emma Watson. In this exclusive clip, Belle herself breaks down what she loved the most about waltzing with the Beast. Beauty and the Beast will be available on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Disney Movies Everywhere beginning June 6!
Beauty And The BeastEmma WatsonExclusiveMovies
