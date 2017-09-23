 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
Big Little Lies
Everything We Know About Big Little Lies' (Potential) Season 2
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Have the Dreamiest Halloween Ever With These Beauty and the Beast Costumes

Disney's gorgeous Beauty and the Beast reboot hit theaters back in March, but it's time we take our obsession with the new take on the classic tale well into the Fall. With Halloween bearing down on us, rocking a Belle, Gaston, or even Plumette costume will land you at the top of the night's best dressed list. Check out the best looks from the movie ahead if you're in need of inspiration!

Related
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017

Belle
Gaston
Mrs. Potts
The Beast
Lumiere
Cogsworth
LeFou
Chip
Belle (in Her Blue Costume)
Plumette
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesBeauty And The BeastHalloweenMovies
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
17 Horror Movies That Scared the Low-Rise Hollister Jeans Off Every Millennial
by Brinton Parker
Halloween Movie Couples Costumes
Relationships
by Tara Block
15 Halloween Movies That Aren't Scary
Halloween
15 Halloween Movies For Wimps
by Becky Kirsch
Halloween Games For Adults
Halloween
15 Halloween Party Games That Will Spook Your Guests, Not Your Wallet
by Kathryn McLamb
Carrot Cocktail Recipe
Party Planning
Whoa — Would You Dare Try a Carrot Margarita?
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds