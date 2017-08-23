 Skip Nav
29 Essential '90s Movie Soundtracks

Music in the '90s was awesome, but music in movies in the '90s? Even better. The best soundtracks of the era provided a solid selection of unforgettable power ballads (hey, Titanic), influential grunge ('sup, Singles?), and nostalgia (lookin' at you, Forrest Gump). Whether you want to take a trip down memory lane or you're looking to find a new playlist, you'll want to check out the essential '90s soundtracks.

Pretty Woman (1990)
My Girl (1991)
Singles (1992)
The Bodyguard (1992)
Reality Bites (1994)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Now and Then (1995)
Clueless (1995)
Batman Forever (1995)
Empire Records (1995)
Space Jam (1996)
Trainspotting (1996)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Spice World (1997)
Scream 2 (1997)
Austin Powers (1997)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Titanic (1997)
Armageddon (1998)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
The Faculty (1998)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
American Pie (1999)
Magnolia (1999)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Wild Wild West (1999)
DarylF DarylF 4 years
You forgot the only soundtrack anyone must own... Spawn: The Album. An amazing collaboration of 90's electronic artists and rock bands that still holds up to today's standards.
alfiech alfiech 4 years
Great Expectations (1998) soundtrack was awesome
