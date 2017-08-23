29 Essential '90s Movie Soundtracks

Music in the '90s was awesome, but music in movies in the '90s? Even better. The best soundtracks of the era provided a solid selection of unforgettable power ballads (hey, Titanic), influential grunge ('sup, Singles?), and nostalgia (lookin' at you, Forrest Gump). Whether you want to take a trip down memory lane or you're looking to find a new playlist, you'll want to check out the essential '90s soundtracks.