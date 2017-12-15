 Skip Nav
The Best Albums of 2017, According to Us

This year may have been one raging trash fire, but at least we were blessed with good music to tune out all the bullsh*t. From pop releases like Reputation and Rainbow to soulful R&B offerings like Ctrl and War & Leisure, the year was full of great tunes to help us dance and cry the pain away. Scroll through to see POPSUGAR editors' favorite albums of 2017.

Rainbow by Kesha
Melodrama by Lorde
More Life by Drake
Dua Lipa by Dua Lipa
American Teen by Khalid
Trip by Jhené Aiko
Masseducation by St. Vincent
DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
Life Will See You Now by Jens Lekman
Tell Me You Love Me by Demi Lovato
Gone Now by Bleachers
Feels by Snoh Aalegra
American Dream by LCD Soundsystem
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 by Calvin Harris
Lovely Little Lonely by The Maine
Music For People in Trouble by Susanne Sundfor
Reputation by Taylor Swift
Confidently Lost by Sabrina Claudio
H.E.R. by H.E.R.
Harry Styles by Harry Styles
War & Leisure by Miguel
Pure Comedy by Father John Misty
Good For You by Aminé
Flower Boy by Tyler, the Creator
I See You by The XX
Ctrl by SZA
