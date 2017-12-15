The Best Albums of 2017, According to Us

This year may have been one raging trash fire, but at least we were blessed with good music to tune out all the bullsh*t. From pop releases like Reputation and Rainbow to soulful R&B offerings like Ctrl and War & Leisure, the year was full of great tunes to help us dance and cry the pain away. Scroll through to see POPSUGAR editors' favorite albums of 2017.



40 Steamy Songs That Probably Made It Onto Your Sex Playlist This Year Related