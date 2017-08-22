 Skip Nav
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s

20 Memorable Movies About Female Friendship

The female friendship movie is a totally different animal than the romantic comedy, and yet they often get lumped together under one big "chick flick" banner. While Hollywood goes heavy on the bromances, it's the movies about girlfriends (girl-mances? lady-mances?) that we return to again and again. Here are 19 of our favorite movies about female friendship.

— Additional reporting by Kate Emswiler and Kimra McPherson

Clueless
Beaches
Friends With Money
Thelma & Louise
Waiting to Exhale
The Heat
Mean Girls
Mystic Pizza
Now and Then
Fried Green Tomatoes
Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Sex and the City
Steel Magnolias
Boys on the Side
How to Make an American Quilt
Ghostbusters
A League of Their Own
Pitch Perfect
Spy
masterofthe masterofthe 8 years
A new BFF movie is here - http://www.internetphilippines.com/movies-and-epic-stories/best-friends-forever-bff-movie/
bethany0403 bethany0403 9 years
What about Walking and Talking? That movie would be perfect for this slideshow.
