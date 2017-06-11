 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best Movie Kisses of All Time
Summer
The Most Memorable Movie Beach Scenes
Zack Snyder
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: in Case You're Wondering If Poussey Shows Up . . .
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 240  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Best Movie Kisses of All Time

Get ready to swoon: we're highlighting the best, most memorable movie kisses of all time. Young love, royal love, forbidden love — these onscreen kisses cover all the sweet and sexy bases. Feeling sentimental? Take a look at these iconic movie kisses through the years.

— Additional reporting by Shannon Vestal and Quinn Keaney

Related
The Best Movie Kisses of 2016

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Movies
Join The Conversation
KerriBarker KerriBarker 2 years

Only one, amazingly HOT kiss missing on this list - the kiss between Kate and Sawyer on LOST, when he was tied to a tree and would only talk to Kate, then demanded a kiss from her.

Aditya-Mookerjee Aditya-Mookerjee 4 years
What people don't know, and I too, is that you must mind, really and considerately if you are kissed by your better half, even on your wedding in a Church, perhaps. You can even refuse. I think, and even vampires, wolves and others are at an advantage, because the other isn't a fool.
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Adam West Dead
Adam West
by Monica Sisavat
Disney and Pixar's Coco Movie Details
Pixar
by Alessandra Foresto
TV and Movie Wedding Pictures
Wedding
The Ultimate Movie and TV Weddings Gallery
by Becky Kirsch
Who Played Young Selena in the Selena Movie?
Selena
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds