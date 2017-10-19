Just in Time For Halloween, Here Are the 20 Most Popular Quotes From Iconic Horror Novels

Horror movies might get all of the shine come Halloween, but let's not forget about the bone-chilling novels that often inspire them. In honor of adaptations of iconic literary scares like Stephen King's It and Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow — both of which need to be on your October movie lineup — we've rounded up the most highlighted passages from the novels, courtesy of Amazon. Kindle readers clearly aren't afraid of a few nightmares, OK?