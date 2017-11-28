 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars
Toronto Film Festival
What Will Get Nominated For the 2018 Oscars? Gaze Into Our Crystal Ball
Why the Music in Grey's Anatomy Matters So Much

Let's be honest: the music in Grey's Anatomy is absolutely iconic.

"I distinctly remember discussing how important it would be that the show's music should be its own character," wrote Alexandra Patsavas, the show's music supervisor, in a post on Shondaland. "This character would have a place in both the operating room and the break room. It would be there in elevators, bars, and homes. And, of course, it would be there for all THE BIG STUFF — for weddings and funerals, for births and deaths, for the grittiest moments and the most lighthearted."

Patsavas isn't alone in this sentiment. The medical drama's creator, Shonda Rhimes, recognizes the undeniable impact of the show's impeccable music selection over the years, tweeting in November that she only included "the most iconic" Grey's songs in the 300th episode. Over its 14 seasons, Grey's has featured a lot of soul-stirring, toe-tapping songs that trigger some really memorable moments for fans. A lot of the songs featured throughout the series are often attached to huge storylines or finales, such as "Chasing Cars" in the season two finale, the former Grey's theme song, "Cosy in a Rocket," and "Keep Breathing" from the season three finale when Meredith has to cut Cristina out of her wedding dress. The music in the show has arguably been just as memorable as the characters, and it's something fans can't help but to gush about.

?
"How to Save a Life" by The Fray
?
?
?
?
"Breathe (2 a.m.)" by Anna Nalick
?
"Off I Go" by Greg Laswell
?
"In My Veins" by Andrew Belle
"Kiss Me" by Ed Sheeran
